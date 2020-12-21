Customs submits application for confessional statement

The Customs has once again approached the Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, for copies of the confessional statements of Swapna Suresh and P.S. Sarith, the accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, after their earlier application was rejected by the Court.
The two had given confessional statements to a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
The confessional statements under Section 164, which are made before a magistrate, can be used as an evidence against those who are making the statement. The statements have to be made voluntarily by the person, according to the code.
The earlier application of the investigation agency, which was submitted by its lawyers, was rejected by the court by stating that the copies can be given only to the investigation officer in the case.
On Monday, two investigation officers of the Customs, submitted fresh applications before the court.
