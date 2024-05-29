Customs seizes 5.81 kg gold at Karipur airport

Customs officers at the Calicut International Airport, Karipur, seized 5.81 kg gold valued at ₹4.18 crore from different passengers in the last three days.

While 1.1 kg gold valued at ₹78.82 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah, 1.177 kg valued at ₹84.33 lakh was seized from another passenger who reached Karipur from Riyadh.

In the third case, 1.081 kg gold valued at ₹77.45 lakh was seized from an Abu Dhabi passenger, and 1.026 kg valued at ₹73.56 lakh from a Bahrain passenger. Customs officers said all the passengers had tried to smuggle in the gold by concealing it in their body.

Officers said they seized 1.42 kg gold valued at ₹1.04 crore from six passengers who arrived from Dubai. They had tried to smuggle in gold in compound form by pasting it in underwear, pants, and socks.

