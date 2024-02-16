Customs seize smuggled gold and counterfeit products from Thiruvananthapuram airport

February 16, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Air Customs has booked three cases of gold smuggling at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport within the first two weeks of February.

The seized articles comprised 1.52 kg of 24 carat gold worth ₹95.38 lakh and 165.90 g of gold powder.

In two cases, the gold was concealed in capsule form inside the body of the passenger. Gold in powdered form was found to be concealed in between the layers of a double-layered cardboard sheet carried by the passenger in the other case.

Counterfeit product cases

There were also counterfeit product cases involving smuggling of fake cigarettes. Such cases yielded the seizure of 27,400 sticks worth ₹4.51 lakh. As a result, the total seizure of cigarettes at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport rose to 5,98,678 sticks with a value of ₹93.32 lakh during the financial year 2023-24.