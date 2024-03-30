ADVERTISEMENT

Customs’ road patrolling begins ahead of polls

March 30, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Excise and Customs divisions in Kerala began road patrolling to find out unaccounted money and other election freebies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the State on April 26. The Central Excise and Customs officers from the Anti-Evasion Flying Squad and all divisions in the State are carrying out the patrolling across the State as part of a preventive vigilance mechanism. The exercise will continue until the day of polling. Central government offices and State government agencies are also part of the drive, Customs officials said here on Saturday.

