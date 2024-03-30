GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Customs’ road patrolling begins ahead of polls

March 30, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Excise and Customs divisions in Kerala began road patrolling to find out unaccounted money and other election freebies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the State on April 26. The Central Excise and Customs officers from the Anti-Evasion Flying Squad and all divisions in the State are carrying out the patrolling across the State as part of a preventive vigilance mechanism. The exercise will continue until the day of polling. Central government offices and State government agencies are also part of the drive, Customs officials said here on Saturday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.