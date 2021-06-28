Customs probe into Karipur gold case gains momentum

Agency poised to question Arjun Ayanki, prime suspect with alleged links to the ruling CPI(M)

The Customs investigation into the Karipur gold smuggling case appeared to gain momentum on Monday with the agency’s preventive unit in Kochi poised to question Arjun Ayanki, a Kannur resident and prime suspect with alleged links to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The confiscation of 2.33 kg of gold from one Mohammed Shafeek in Karipur had assumed the dimensions of political controversy, with the developing investigation revealing that few of the accused posed as ardent CPI(M) supporters on social media accounts.

Investigators said Mr. Shafeek’s confessional statement under section 108 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) had prompted the agency to summon Mr. Ayanki for questioning.

The emergence of Mr. Ayanki's alleged links with the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leaders in Kannur appeared to put the CPI(M) on the defence.

A preliminary investigation had ‘revealed’ that Mr. Ayanki had allegedly used a car registered in the name of C. Sajeesh, zonal secretary of the DYFI in Chembilode, for receiving gold from carriers and transporting the contraband safely to those who had financed the illegal import.

Mr. Sajeesh also chanced to be an appraiser who certified the purity of gold received as collateral at the Cooperative Bank in Koyyode in Kannur.

The CPI(M) has suspended Mr. Sajeesh from its primary membership for one year. A Customs official said Mr. Sajeesh was a ‘respondent’ in the Karipur case.

Soon, Mr. Ayyanki posted on FB that he had no association with the CPI(M) or the DYFI. Therefore, neither the party nor the youth organisation need answer for his deeds, he claimed.

The incident had also prompted the CPI(M) to dissociate itself from so-called ‘party fan pages’ run by ‘dubious’ persons on social media.

DYFI State secretary A. A. Rahim directed members to follow, like and respond only on the organisation’s official page.

The CPI(M) also moved to regulate the social media behaviour of its members. It sought to prevent party leaders from becoming the centre of online personality cults.

The CPI(M) has reportedly brought fan pages of individual leaders, including that of P. Jayarajan, under its control.

The DYFI has launched a drive to stamp out criminal tendencies among its cadres.

It entailed background checks, political re-education against the tendency to romanticise lawbreakers, and preventing mafia groups from luring youth with the promise of quick money.

Last week, CPI(M) Central secretariat member and Excise Minister M. V. Govindan said the government would work in tandem with the citizenry to muster people at the panchayat and municipal ward levels to combat crime.

He said the interests of perpetrators of economic and drug crimes often overlapped, and both groups threatened civil society.