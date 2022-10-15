Customs officers attacked at Karipur

Three Customs officers were injured when a man suspected to be involved in a gold smuggling racket attempted to hit them with his car at Chirayil Chungam near Karipur in Malappuram district on Saturday.

Customs officials said that Riyas from Karuvanthuruthi, Feroke, attacked the officers when they stopped his car. Riyas sped his car in a dangerous manner, tossing aside three Customs officers who were questioning him from both sides of the car.

The Customs team stopped his car on the basis of a tip-off and was asking him to cooperate with their investigation when he sped the car away.

Although the Customs team chased his car until Kizhissery, he could not be traced. The police registered a case and are investigating.