Customs make multiple gold seizures at Thiruvananthapuram airport

March 17, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Air Customs on Saturday seized three gold capsules weighing 983.43 grams with an estimated market value of ₹63 lakh from a passenger who arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on a flight from Abu Dhabi. The gold capsules were found in compound form concealed in the body of the passenger. The Customs team also seized four gold capsules weighing 1.08 kg and valued at ₹69.39 lakh from a passenger who arrived in another flight from Abu Dhabi. From a passenger who arrived from Bahrain, the Customs seized 26,000 counterfeit cigarette sticks with a value of ₹4.42 lakh.

