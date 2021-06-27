Customs likely to issue more show-cause notices in UAE gold smuggling case

Illicit profit was smuggled to Dubai as foreign currency

The Customs (Preventive), Kochi, is reportedly poised to proceed against those involved in the foreign currency smuggling angle of the case relating to the illegal import of contraband gold from Dubai into Kerala via the diplomatic channel of the UAE consulate here.

A senior official said the department was preparing show-cause notices against individuals who allegedly helped the kingpins of the racket plough back the proceeds of the crime into the UAE during the 2019-20 period.

The Customs case is that the accused had spirited away the illicit profit in foreign currency to Dubai with alleged official protection.

‘Dodging inspection’

The agency suspects that the accused had possibly dodged Customs inspection at airports by travelling with high ranking State government officials or political functionaries.

They had allegedly exploited their proximity to power centres in the State administration to remain off the radar of law enforcement.

The case is politically touchy. The agency had summoned top political functionaries in the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and their staff members as part of its probe.

Investigators said the stash of cash moved abroad also included the bribe received by the suspects for nudging the multi-crore UAE Red Crescent contract to build apartments for the poor in Thrissur in the direction of a private builder.

Likely respondents

The potential respondents reportedly includes two top UAE officials at the consulate and an Egyptian citizen who handled accounts at the diplomatic mission.

The agency had also brought under the ambit of its investigation a bank official who helped the accused convert the illicit profit to foreign currency.

Customs investigators claimed to have evidence, including confessional statements, bank documents, air travel itineraries, and depositions from witnesses, about the illegal movement and conversion of the foreign currency. In addition, an investigator alleged the accused regularly handed over the proceeds to the racketeers at a crowded shopping district in Dubai.

Customs Act

Officials said the agency would issue the notices under Section 124 of the Customs Act. Commissioner Sumit Kumar is the adjudicating authority. The respondents could present their case personally or with the aid of legal counsel.

If the Commissioner sanctioned prosecution, the agency would file a criminal complaint against the accused in the Economic Offences Court, Kochi. The accused faced a maximum sentence of seven years of imprisonment and a fine if found guilty.