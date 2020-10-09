Customs interrogates Sivasankar

Ageny will continue questioning today

After interrogating for nearly 12 hours, the Customs on Friday let M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, walk out of its office by 10 p.m. He has been asked to come back to the Customs office again on Saturday, sources said.

Mr. Sivsankar, who is being interrogated in connection with the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, arrived in Kochi in the morning and presented himself for interrogation. The agency had earlier interrogated him for around 10 hours.

The Customs officials were tight-lipped over the investigation.

In its final complaint, which was submitted to the court on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate had indicated that Mr. Sivsankar would have to be grilled again and confronted with digital evidences.