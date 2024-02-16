ADVERTISEMENT

Customs foil bid to smuggle in gold worth about ₹1.38 cr. at Kochi airport

February 16, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Gold weighing 1,599 grams found concealed inside magnet of speaker, while four capsule-shaped packets containing 683 grams of gold found hidden inside body of accused

The Hindu Bureau

Gold weighing 1,599 grams found concealed inside magnet of a speaker. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin international airport on February 16 (Friday) thwarted an attempt to smuggle in over 2 kg of gold estimated to have a market value of around ₹1.38 crore.

The seizure was made from a passenger, Rafeeque, a native of Palakkad, on his arrival from Sharjah. He was intercepted by Customs sleuths at the exit gate based on profiling. In the ensuing scanning, a suspicious-looking image of a speaker in his checked-in baggage caught the attention of Customs officials.

Gold found concealed inside the magnet of a speaker | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

On closer examination, gold weighing 1,599 grams was found concealed inside the magnet of the speaker. Besides, four capsule-shaped packets containing 683 grams of gold (extracted gold quantity of 590.68 grams) were found concealed inside his body.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Further investigation was under way.

