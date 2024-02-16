GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Customs foil bid to smuggle in gold worth about ₹1.38 cr. at Kochi airport

Gold weighing 1,599 grams found concealed inside magnet of speaker, while four capsule-shaped packets containing 683 grams of gold found hidden inside body of accused

February 16, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Gold weighing 1,599 grams found concealed inside magnet of a speaker.

Gold weighing 1,599 grams found concealed inside magnet of a speaker. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin international airport on February 16 (Friday) thwarted an attempt to smuggle in over 2 kg of gold estimated to have a market value of around ₹1.38 crore.

The seizure was made from a passenger, Rafeeque, a native of Palakkad, on his arrival from Sharjah. He was intercepted by Customs sleuths at the exit gate based on profiling. In the ensuing scanning, a suspicious-looking image of a speaker in his checked-in baggage caught the attention of Customs officials.

Gold found concealed inside the magnet of a speaker | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

On closer examination, gold weighing 1,599 grams was found concealed inside the magnet of the speaker. Besides, four capsule-shaped packets containing 683 grams of gold (extracted gold quantity of 590.68 grams) were found concealed inside his body.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Kerala / gold and precious material / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.