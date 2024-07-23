ADVERTISEMENT

Customer experience accreditation for Thiruvananthapuram airport

Published - July 23, 2024 07:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has achieved level 2 of the customer experience accreditation programme by the Airports Council International (ACI). The ACI’s airport customer experience accreditation is a multilevel programme designed to guide airports in achieving excellence in customer experience management. The level 2 accreditation is awarded based on criteria such as airport culture, governance, operational improvement, customer strategy, and customer understanding, said the airport here in a statement here on Tuesday.

Over the past 12 months, the airport has implemented numerous initiatives to enhance passenger experience and ensure seamless travel. The introduction of e-gates at both terminals has significantly improved the check-in process, while the expansion of retail and Food and Beverage outlets has provided passengers with a wider array of options. By prioritizing passenger feedback, the airport has also gained valuable insights into customer needs, said the statement.

