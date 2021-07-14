Custom raid at Akash Thillankeri’s house

KANNUR

14 July 2021 11:51 IST

He is said to have links with most arrested in the Karipur gold smuggling case

A team of Customs department is carrying out a raid at the house of Akash Thillankeri, a close associate of Arjun Ayanki in connection with gold smuggling case, in Thillankeri, Kannur, on Wednesday morning.

The raid at Aakash’s house comes in the backdrop of his close association with Arjun Ayanki, who was arrested in connection with the Karipur gold smuggling case.

The raid started this morning. The inspection is being carried out by officials from the Kannur Customs Office after they received information that all the accused arrested in the Karipur gold smuggling case have links with Akash Thillankeri.

Ajmal, a native of South Panoor, who was arrested on Tuesday in the case, has been found to have links with Aakash. There are indications that Aakash was also involved in the smuggling of gold through Kannur airport. Customs has now come to the conclusion that Akash Thillankeri is the real head of the gang involved in gold smuggling teams.