Custody of suspected Maoist leader extended

ATS to question him further

The Thalassery Sessions Court on Monday extended the custody of suspected Maoist leader B.G. Krishnamurthy till November 29.

Mr. Krishnamurthy, who hails from Chikmagalur in Karnataka, is reportedly a central committee member and secretary of the Western Ghat Zonal Committee. He has been in the custody of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for the past one week.

Evidence gathering

When the Maoist leader was produced in court, the ATS demanded his custody for a few more days to question him further and gather evidence. The court allowed the plea.

Mr. Krishnamurthy was earlier taken into custody by the ATS in connection with an incident which took place within the limits of the Karikottakari police station in Kannur district in March 2017.

First accused

He is accused of barging into a house in Karikottakari with a gun, taking food items and distributing Maoist propaganda material.

He was charged with acting against the national interest.

Mr. Krishnamurthy is the first accused in the case.

He was apprehended on November 10 by an anti-terrorist squad near the Madhur Forest check post on the Sultan Bathery-Gundalpet road.