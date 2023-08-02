Custody death: SDPI seeks transparency from police

August 02, 2023 04:58 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) district committee has demanded transparency from the police in the light of the alleged custody death that took place at Tanur Police Station on Tuesday morning.

SDPI district committee said that there were allegations of police torture behind the man’s death, and that the explanations given by the police lacked clarity.

The SDPI said the victim had been taken into custody by the District Anti-Narctotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) supervised by District Police Chief Sujith Das S. Any investigation by a police officer under Mr. Sujith Das will be inappropriate, the SDPI said, adding that the District Police Chief should not have any role in the investigation.

