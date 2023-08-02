HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Custody death: SDPI seeks transparency from police

August 02, 2023 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) district committee has demanded transparency from the police in the light of the alleged custody death that took place at Tanur Police Station on Tuesday morning.

SDPI district committee said that there were allegations of police torture behind the man’s death, and that the explanations given by the police lacked clarity.

The SDPI said the victim had been taken into custody by the District Anti-Narctotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) supervised by District Police Chief Sujith Das S. Any investigation by a police officer under Mr. Sujith Das will be inappropriate, the SDPI said, adding that the District Police Chief should not have any role in the investigation.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.