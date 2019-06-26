Custody death: 4 police officers suspended

Four police officers attached to the Nedumkandam police station, including the sub-inspector (SI), have been suspended and five others, including the station house officer (SHO), transferred in connection with the death of an accused at the Peerumade sub-jail on June 21.

Kolahalamedu resident Rajkumar, 49, was taken into custody on charges of financial fraud on June 12 and produced before court only on June 16.

The family of the accused and a few witnesses claimed that he was subjected to severe torture by the police and there were marks of wounds in his legs.

An autopsy was conducted at the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital and the wounds in the body, including a fracture, were in the post-mortem report.

Inspector General of Police, Kochi range, Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar reached the Nedumkandam police station on Tuesday before taking the disciplinary action against the officers.

Those suspended were SI K.S. Raju, assistant SI C.B. Rejimaon, and drivers Riyas and Sajimon Antony.

Those transferred were SHO Reji M. Kunniparambil, civil police officers Biju Lukose, Joshy, Rajesh and Neethu Gopinath.

Mr. Mahesh Kumar said that more action would be taken based on an inquiry report.

2 more transferred

Meanwhile, disciplinary action was taken against two more civil police officers, Sureshkumar and V.C. Rasheed, attached to the Munnar police station in connection with the custodial torture of an accused. They were transferred to the AR camp, Idukki.