Custodial death: CBI directed to start probe

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct an investigation by re-registering the First Information Report (FIR) in the case relating to the custodial death of Rajkumar, a remand prisoner at the Nedumkandam police station, on June 21 last.

Justice Ashok Menon passed the the order on a petition filed by the wife, mother and children of the deceased Rajkumar seeking a CBI probe in the case.

Notification

According to them, despite the government notification according sanction for a CBI investigation in the case registered by the Peermedu police station, the CBI was yet to take over the investigation.

CBI counsel submitted that it could investigate a case only on a specific direction from the High Court.

In the instant case, the State had given its consent for an investigation and requested the Centre to entrust it to CBI.

In fact, it was under consideration before the Central government.

As a result, it was unable to take over the investigation by registering an First Information Report.

Delaying

Yash Thomas Mannully, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the CBI was deliberately delaying re-registeration of the FIR.

He alleged that due to the influence of accused persons, higher police officers and Electricity Minister M.M. Mani, the CBI was sitting over it.