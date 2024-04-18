ADVERTISEMENT

Cusat’s four-year UG honours programmes from new academic year

April 18, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have finalised the regulations, curriculum, and syllabi for its five-year integrated MSc programmes, having multiple exit options, from the new academic year.

A meeting of the academic council scheduled on April 30 is expected to approve the regulations and the curriculum. The five-year integrated MSc Major programmes are in the disciplines of Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, and Photonics.

Students who wish to exit after three years of the programme will be awarded an undergraduate degree after the successful completion of three years, securing a minimum of 133 credits and satisfying the minimum course requirements.

Honours degree

A four-year undergraduate honours degree will be awarded to those who complete a four-year degree programme after securing a minimum of 177 credits and having satisfied the minimum course requirements.

Students who are highly motivated to opt for research as their career can choose honours with a research stream in the fourth year and earn a four-year undergraduate degree (Honours with Research) once they attain the minimum course requirements. A five-year postgraduate honours degree in a major discipline will be awarded to those who complete a five-year degree programme, securing a minimum of 221 credits and having satisfied the minimum course requirements.

Academic pathways

There are five possible academic pathways in the four-year undergraduate programme. The single major pathway is recommended to those students who wish to do an in-depth study in a particular discipline without systematically exploring specific minor pathways, said P. G. Sankaran, Vice-Chancellor. The major with minor pathway is recommended to students who wish to do an in-depth study in more than one discipline with more focus on one discipline (major) and relatively less focus on the other (minor), he said.

The remaining academic pathways include major with multiple disciplines (for students who wish to develop core competency in multiple disciplines of study); interdisciplinary major pathway (credits for the major and minor pathways shall be distributed among the constituent disciplines/subjects to attain core competence in the interdisciplinary subjects); and multi-disciplinary major (credits for the major and minor pathways will be distributed among the broad multi-disciplines).

