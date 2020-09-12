Cusat turns to digital route for faculty interviews

12 September 2020 18:52 IST

Facility available for outstation candidates after MHRD permits conduct of online interviews for posts

KOCHI

Faculty recruitment at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has turned the digital route in view of the pandemic crisis.

The online interviews were held as per the norms of the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) for the recruitment of faculty posts in the Department of Physical Oceanography.

“Two of the candidates appeared through video conferencing platforms. They could not be physically present as they were in Pune,” said K. N. Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor.

Cusat has notified recruitment for nearly 110 faculty posts. The online interview will be available for candidates in outside locations and containment zones.

“The face-to-face interview is being continued for persons who can turn up for the session,” said Prof. Madhusoodanan.

Confusion had earlier prevailed over the conduct of online interviews for teaching and non-teaching posts. The MHRD had taken a position that it was not advisable to conduct online interviews. The authorities had said that the Ministry was yet to take a policy decision on holding online interviews.

However, Prof. Madhusoodanan said that the MHRD has now issued a clarification permitting the conduct of online interviews. “This was sent to all the central universities. We are going by the Ministry’s latest directive while holding the online interviews,” he said.

The varsity had earlier held faculty recruitment interviews through internet video call services after a few candidates abroad had cited difficulties in travelling all the way to appear in person before the selection panel. The Syndicate had then accepted a proposal to hold such interviews for candidates outside the country. With the pandemic resulting in travel restrictions, the online mode of interviews is here to stay, according to the officials.

The authorities pointed out that the varsities could choose the mode of conducting the interviews as the rules by the University Grants Commission had only stated that interview should be conducted for faculty recruitment. Many leading universities have now switched over to the online mode to attract the best of teachers from across the globe, they said.