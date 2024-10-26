ADVERTISEMENT

Cusat to set up a museum of scientific instruments

Published - October 26, 2024 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Syndicate meet of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) here on Saturday decided to set up a museum of scientific instruments aimed at inculcating scientific orientation among students and the general public. The facility will come up at the Centre for Science in Society on the main campus in Thrikkakara.

The Syndicate also decided to set up a Cusat-KIIFB research infrastructure network to showcase scientific and research equipment and software sourced through various projects under one umbrella to strengthen academic-industry linkages. It will be designed to make the instruments available to researchers and industries across the State. A website will be launched as part of the initiative, according to a release.

The university has started preliminary discussions to start a feeder bus service from the Cusat metro station to the School of Engineering as part of the efforts to improve the transportation facilities for the students, it said.

