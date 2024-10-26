Cusat to set up a museum of scientific instruments

A Syndicate meet of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) here on Saturday decided to set up a museum of scientific instruments aimed at inculcating scientific orientation among students and the general public. The facility will come up at the Centre for Science in Society on the main campus in Thrikkakara.

The Syndicate also decided to set up a Cusat-KIIFB research infrastructure network to showcase scientific and research equipment and software sourced through various projects under one umbrella to strengthen academic-industry linkages. It will be designed to make the instruments available to researchers and industries across the State. A website will be launched as part of the initiative, according to a release.

The university has started preliminary discussions to start a feeder bus service from the Cusat metro station to the School of Engineering as part of the efforts to improve the transportation facilities for the students, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.