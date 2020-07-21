Cusat to plug loopholes in online exams

Kochi

21 July 2020 23:59 IST

Location and identity verification among three-pronged measures

A three-pronged approach that includes asking candidates to reveal their location and surprise identity verification by asking them to switch on the camera option will be made mandatory in the second phase of the online examinations to be conducted by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) amidst the pandemic crisis.

The viva component in the internal evaluation of students will be increased as the third strategy to improve the efficiency of the online exams and to eliminate chances, if any, for cheating during the digital test.

Multi-pronged system

The multi-pronged system will be in place for the forthcoming undergraduate exams.

“All candidates will have to disclose their location before they attempt the first question. This will enable us to identify whether they are writing the exam at home or elsewhere,” said Benjamin Varghese P., Controller of Examinations.

The varsity had faced criticism that its online exams held in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis were riddled with irregularities, including possibilities of candidates teaming up to attend it.

It had conducted over 50 exams online on the Moodle platform after the nationwide lockdown was declared, according to official estimates.

Dr. Varghese pointed out that such attempts, if any, would not make any major impact on the overall marks scored by the final year BTech candidates, who had appeared for four final semester exams online.

“Of the approximate 3,000 marks for the entire four-year programme, the total marks is only 200 for the final semester exams. But we have decided to plug the loopholes, if any, by adopting the three-pronged strategy from now onwards,” he said.

The varsity was not in a position to ask the students to record the entire exam as it would cost them a lot in terms of data consumption. The candidates were given 20 minutes to write an answer and 10 minutes for uploading it.

Two steps

The next question was given only after the completion of these two steps.

“We will be collecting random attendance online by asking the candidates to switch on the video facility. This will help in checking impersonation and ascertain the identity of the candidate,” said Dr. Varghese.