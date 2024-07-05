Cusat to offer M.Tech programme for employees of Apollo Tyres

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will soon offer a new M.Tech programme tailor-made for employees of Apollo Tyres Limited as part of efforts to enhance its industry linkages.

The two-year programme in Polymer Science and Rubber Technology is expected to be launched in the new academic year. The company will sign a memorandum of understanding with the varsity as part of the initiative. The company’s plant at Kalamassery is located near the main campus of the varsity.

“It may be the first-of-its kind programme designed by a university in the State exclusively for the employees of a leading industrial unit like Apollo Tyres. The varsity wanted to share its expertise in teaching by enhancing the knowledge and skill set of the employees of the company,” said Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran.

Theory classes will be conducted in online mode. Practicals and end-semester examination will be conducted in physical mode. Other activities will be in hybrid mode. The varsity will ensure necessary infrastructure facilities for the smooth and effective conduct of the programme. It will design and develop evidenced-based training courses and training course materials after considering the requirements of the company.

The eligibility criteria for admission to the M.Tech programme will be fixed as per rules. The varsity will provide faculty members with adequate qualifications and experience to conduct the programme as per the schedules agreed upon by the company. Dr. Sankaran said the varsity had scaled up industry-academia linkages by leveraging its core strength in various traditional and niche areas.