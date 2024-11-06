 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cusat to host science slam on November 9

Event aims at providing a platform for direct interaction between scientists and the public

Published - November 06, 2024 08:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) is set to host the first science slam in Kerala. Science slam is a global event that aims at providing a platform for direct interaction between scientists and the public.

The programme is organised by the Centre for Science in Society (C-SIS), the university’s centre for science dissemination, and the online science portal Luca published by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP).

The Centre for Science in Society auditorium will be the venue for science slam on November 9. The objectives of the science slam is to bring new science inventions and research to the common people, to popularise science along with inculcating in researchers the ability to take their research to the masses in a simple and lucid manner, according to a release.

Students, research scholars and scientists will participate in the seminar.

The science slam is organised in four areas to provide opportunities to more researchers. The regional slams will be held in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. Researchers from research institutions in and outside Kerala are participating in the slam in Kochi. A total of 24 innovative and different themes will be presented in Kochi. The Cusat science slam will feature 24 presentations of 10 minutes each. The competition will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

run A.U, Registrar, Cusat will announce the winners. The ₹1 lakh prize money for the science slam is sponsored by CURIFY, a start-up in science education at Cusat.

Published - November 06, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.