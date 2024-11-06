Cusat to host science slam on November 9

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) is set to host the first science slam in Kerala. Science slam is a global event that aims at providing a platform for direct interaction between scientists and the public.

The programme is organised by the Centre for Science in Society (C-SIS), the university’s centre for science dissemination, and the online science portal Luca published by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP).

The Centre for Science in Society auditorium will be the venue for science slam on November 9. The objectives of the science slam is to bring new science inventions and research to the common people, to popularise science along with inculcating in researchers the ability to take their research to the masses in a simple and lucid manner, according to a release.

Students, research scholars and scientists will participate in the seminar.

The science slam is organised in four areas to provide opportunities to more researchers. The regional slams will be held in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. Researchers from research institutions in and outside Kerala are participating in the slam in Kochi. A total of 24 innovative and different themes will be presented in Kochi. The Cusat science slam will feature 24 presentations of 10 minutes each. The competition will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

run A.U, Registrar, Cusat will announce the winners. The ₹1 lakh prize money for the science slam is sponsored by CURIFY, a start-up in science education at Cusat.