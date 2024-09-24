Cusat to host national conference on marine pollution

The Department of Marine Biology, Microbiology and Biochemistry at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will organise a national conference on ‘Marine Pollution and Ecotoxicology’ here from September 25 to 27.

The meet, which is being held in collaboration with the National Centre for Coastal Research, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), will be inaugurated by George Kurian, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, at the seminar complex on the main campus on September 25, according to a release.

Around 400 participants from over 30 institutions in the country and abroad will attend the conference that aims to address critical challenges facing marine and coastal ecosystems and translate them into actionable policy frameworks. The conference will focus on five key themes including legacy and emerging contaminants in the marine environment, environmental toxicology, climate change impacts, health risk assessment, seafood safety, and sustainable aquaculture technologies.

A marine science exhibition will be held at the venue. Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, and Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training will showcase their activities, technological advancements, and products as part of the event.