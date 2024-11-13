CUSAT to host higher education conclave

Cochin University of Science and Technology will host the international higher education conclave co-organised by the Kerala State Higher Education Council on January 14 and 15, 2025.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event titled ‘Shaping Kerala’s Future - International Conclave on Next-Gen Higher Education’. Academicians, scientists and educationists, including Nobel laureates will attend, according to a release.

Panel discussions on financial stability, inclusivity, internationalisation, best practices, entrepreneurship, skill development, governance reforms, AI and sustainability will be held as part of the conclave.