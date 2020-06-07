Kerala

CUSAT to conduct online exams

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will hold postgraduate final examinations online between June 10 and June 25, said a communication from the university here.

The online examinations are being held in the wake of COVID-19 spread, said the communication. The timings of the examinations will be decided by the heads of the respective departments.

Students without facilities for taking the online examinations can inform the university and arrangements will be made at their respective colleges for the examinations.

The examinations are of three-hour duration. There will be specific time to ensure that answers are uploaded. A committee has been formed for the conduct of the examinations and for making the arrangements.

