ADVERTISEMENT

Cusat team selected for European Rover Challenge

Published - July 17, 2024 11:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Team Horizon’ representing the School of Engineering at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has been selected for the European Rover Challenge to be held in Poland in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cusat is the only institution from south India to be selected for the international competition. The team will represent India after winning the first place in the qualifying competition, according to a release. The European Rover Challenge is an international rover competition organised annually in Poland by the European Space Foundation.

The team from the School of Engineering is among the 69 participating teams from across five continents. Last year, the team had secured 19th position in the International Rover Challenge, it said.

The team has 18 girls on board and is led by Muhammad Ziyad, manager Rommel Josbin, and faculty coordinators Dr. Biju N. (Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering) and Sheena K.M. (Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics). The team has been mentored by Dr. Sasigopalan, Professor, Department of Mathematics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US