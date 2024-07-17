Cusat team selected for European Rover Challenge

‘Team Horizon’ representing the School of Engineering at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has been selected for the European Rover Challenge to be held in Poland in September.

Cusat is the only institution from south India to be selected for the international competition. The team will represent India after winning the first place in the qualifying competition, according to a release. The European Rover Challenge is an international rover competition organised annually in Poland by the European Space Foundation.

The team from the School of Engineering is among the 69 participating teams from across five continents. Last year, the team had secured 19th position in the International Rover Challenge, it said.

The team has 18 girls on board and is led by Muhammad Ziyad, manager Rommel Josbin, and faculty coordinators Dr. Biju N. (Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering) and Sheena K.M. (Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics). The team has been mentored by Dr. Sasigopalan, Professor, Department of Mathematics.