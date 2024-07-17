GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cusat team selected for European Rover Challenge

Published - July 17, 2024 11:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Team Horizon’ representing the School of Engineering at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has been selected for the European Rover Challenge to be held in Poland in September.

Cusat is the only institution from south India to be selected for the international competition. The team will represent India after winning the first place in the qualifying competition, according to a release. The European Rover Challenge is an international rover competition organised annually in Poland by the European Space Foundation.

The team from the School of Engineering is among the 69 participating teams from across five continents. Last year, the team had secured 19th position in the International Rover Challenge, it said.

The team has 18 girls on board and is led by Muhammad Ziyad, manager Rommel Josbin, and faculty coordinators Dr. Biju N. (Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering) and Sheena K.M. (Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics). The team has been mentored by Dr. Sasigopalan, Professor, Department of Mathematics.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.