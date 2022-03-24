Cusat students make it to top 100 in GATE 2022

Five students of the Department of Ship Technology at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have figured in the top 50 ranks in the Naval and Architecture and Marine Engineering stream of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022.

Ten students feature in the top 100 ranks. Abhinav T.S., a final-year student of B.Tech Naval Architecture and Ship Building, secured the eighth rank at the all-India level. Anand David, final-year student, won the 14th rank, while M. Asjith Kishan, a third-year student, secured the 35th rank, according to a release.

Others figuring in the top 100 rank list include Shijil Muhammad K. (44) and Jishnu P.V. (45), Aravind Aji (53), Arjun M. (53), Anugrah Das (82), Sridev Jain (82), and Joseph Martin (89).