Cusat stampede victims’ families to get ₹5 lakh compensation each

January 11, 2024 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - KOCHI

The State Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned ₹5 lakh each to the families of the victims of the stampede at the open air auditorium of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on November 25.

Four persons, including three students of the School of Engineering, were killed in a sudden crowd rush. The assistance will be provided under the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

The delay in release of compensation had invited criticism from various quarters. However, the government had attributed it to the time taken for completing procedural works.

