GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cusat stampede victims’ families to get ₹5 lakh compensation each

January 11, 2024 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned ₹5 lakh each to the families of the victims of the stampede at the open air auditorium of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on November 25.

Four persons, including three students of the School of Engineering, were killed in a sudden crowd rush. The assistance will be provided under the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

The delay in release of compensation had invited criticism from various quarters. However, the government had attributed it to the time taken for completing procedural works.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.