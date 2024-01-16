Cusat stampede: police file action taken report before Kerala High Court

January 16, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Allowing unlimited spectators beyond the capacity of the open air auditorium, failure to inform the police, and organising the programme without adequate security arrangements, precautions, or proper planning led to the tragic death of four persons at the tech fest organised by the School of Engineering (SoE) on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus on November 25.

This was among the findings in the action taken report filed by the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police P.V. Baby before the Kerala High Court.

The report cited 10 reasons that caused the accident. While the auditorium could hold only around 1,000 people, there were nearly 4,000 students on the Cusat Kalamassery campus alone. In addition, students from other centres of Cusat and local residents also turned up leading to a heavy rush.

“There was serious failure to inform the authorities concerned about the number of participants and the mode of admission of participants to the auditorium.” The two gates on the southern and northern sides of the auditorium were locked, while entry and exit were restricted through the main entrance leading to congestion and heightened danger, the report said.

The police also accused the organisers of non-adherence to the time schedule. When the laser lights were switched on for the belated rehearsal of the music programme, it gave the impression that the programme was about to start following which the large crowd gathered at the entrance tried to rush inside the auditorium. They fell on the steps leading down to the auditorium some 2.5 metres below triggering the accident.

“While Cusat itself has around 80 security personnel and security officers, the failure to appoint sufficient security personnel to control the crowd at the entrance to the auditorium and failure to inform the concerned police station had led to the accident.” Defects in the construction of the auditorium was another suspected cause, while the failure to provide adequate medical aid and emergency preparedness at the venue of the programme further aggravated the accident.

The police have arraigned Deepak Kumar Sahoo, then principal of the SoE and chairman of the organising committee of the fest, Girish Kumaran Thampi, staff coordinator, and N. Biju, faculty treasurer, as accused in the case registered under IPC 304A (cause death by negligence).