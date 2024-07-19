Cusat stampede: panel recommends structural modifications to auditorium

A four-member technical committee appointed by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) following the stampede that led to four deaths during the annual tech festival on the campus on November 25 last year has proposed structural changes to the open-air auditorium to avert such incidents in the future.

The stampede occurred a few minutes before the start of a performance by popular singer-song writer Nikhita Gandhi, marking ‘Dhishna’, the annual techno-fest of the School of Engineering (SoE). Hundreds of students who were waiting outside the auditorium rushed in, and they fell upon those who were standing on the steps leading to the auditorium below. The faulty design of the auditorium had invited a lot of criticism.

The technical panel comprising civil engineers and an architect recommended improvements to the entrance conditions to ensure proper crowd control. There are three major entrances, one in the middle and one each on either side of the auditorium in the front portion, having a width of 4.5 metres, 2.6 metres, and 1.55 metres respectively. Besides these access points, there are four narrow emergency gates along the sides. There was a separate entry to the stage from outside on the left side, it said.

On structural modifications, the panel recommended that the rise and tread of the steps in the middle should be modified to 15 cm and 40 cm respectively. Handrails should be provided on either side as well as in the middle. There must be a landing of width not less than 1.20 metres in the middle of the flight. Similarly, there must be a flat portion of width not less than 2 metres between the steps and the gate.

The panel suggested that the existing steps on the side entrances be replaced with ramps of the same width and standard slope. The ramps should extend up to the stage so as to make the auditorium disabled-friendly. The emergency exits on the sides are to be made fully functional and pathways or road access up to these entrances as well as the road should be cleared to facilitate ambulance movement.

The panel recommended that the road between the triangular park and the auditorium be enclosed to restrict the crowd inside and avoid possibility of accidents resulting from the public gathering outside. The footpath had to be demolished and the unnecessary level difference on the front yard must be corrected, it said. The varsity authorities said the recommendations would be placed before the Syndicate for follow-up action.

