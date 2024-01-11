Cusat signs pact with university in Oman

January 11, 2024 02:20 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - KOCHI

Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) in Musandam, Sultanate of Oman, formalised a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) at an online ceremony on Tuesday.

Aiming for a leap in regional maritime education, Meera V., Registrar, Cusat, and Ahmed Said Ahmed Al Shahri, Assistant Vice-Chancellor, UTAS, Oman, jointly signed the MoC.

A press release said the collaboration would redefine maritime education norms, blending innovative methodologies and shared knowledge dissemination between Cusat’s Department of Ship Technology and UTAS Musandam. “This collaboration will help in sharing the vast expertise of Department of Ship Technology, Cusat, to introduce specialised courses in naval architecture and ship building at UTAS Musandam, apart from faculty exchange, joint research and joint conferences,” it said.

