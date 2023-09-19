Cusat in Kerala to connect with public through Akashavani Kochi FM 102.3

September 19, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The research and academic advancements made by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will now be available for listeners of the Akashavani Kochi FM 102.3.

The initiative is aimed at disseminating research findings and academic publications of the university among the public. It forms part of the efforts to popularise its infrastructural and academic achievements among people from various walks of life. As part of the collaboration, a talk series on science will be aired on Mondays and Fridays from September 22 onwards.

“The partnership has various advantages as the Akashavani, with its diverse and vast number of listeners, will be able to showcase the research and academic output of the varsity before society. We hope that the public interest in the varsity and its research and academic capabilities will go up through various programmes to be aired through Kochi FM 102.3,” said P.G. Sankaran, Vice-Chancellor of Cusat.

Quoting an example, he said that a talk on the infrastructural and research facilities at the university’s Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research will help the public in realising that such a unique facility, which is involved in various levels of atmospheric research, is available before them. “The alliance will improve the visibility of the varsity in the public sphere. Moreover, it will open up the possibilities of receiving inputs from people across various disciplines in their areas of expertise,” he added.

The content will be kept short and simple to connect with the listeners. Faculty members and researchers from various departments will be part of the programme.

