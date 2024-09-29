Cusat gets patent for device to detect dopamine levels

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has won an Indian patent for a portable device that can help detect dopamine levels in the body.

The patent was awarded for the invention titled ‘A Portable Voltammetric Sensor Device for Point-of-Care Testing of Dopamine.’ The inventors named in the patent certificate include Shalini Menon, Girish Kumar, Stanley Regis Muthuswamy, and Ashish Murikingal.

Dr. Girish Kumar, who serves as emeritus Professor at the university after his retirement, said in a communication that the invention was the result of Dr. Shalini Menon’s work during her CSIR post-doctoral fellowship at the university under his mentorship. The sensor allows for real-time, on-the-spot measurement of dopamine levels in various samples, without the need for specialised equipment or lab environments, he added.

The sensor uses an advanced electrode that reacts with dopamine, producing a signal that the device reads and displays almost instantly. Its high sensitivity ensures even small changes in dopamine levels are detected, and it minimises interference from other substances like glucose, making it a reliable tool for healthcare professionals. It operates on a rechargeable battery and can connect to computers or smartphones for data sharing, according to the communication.