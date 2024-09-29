GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cusat gets patent for device to detect dopamine levels

Published - September 29, 2024 01:48 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has won an Indian patent for a portable device that can help detect dopamine levels in the body.

The patent was awarded for the invention titled ‘A Portable Voltammetric Sensor Device for Point-of-Care Testing of Dopamine.’ The inventors named in the patent certificate include Shalini Menon, Girish Kumar, Stanley Regis Muthuswamy, and Ashish Murikingal.

Dr. Girish Kumar, who serves as emeritus Professor at the university after his retirement, said in a communication that the invention was the result of Dr. Shalini Menon’s work during her CSIR post-doctoral fellowship at the university under his mentorship. The sensor allows for real-time, on-the-spot measurement of dopamine levels in various samples, without the need for specialised equipment or lab environments, he added.

The sensor uses an advanced electrode that reacts with dopamine, producing a signal that the device reads and displays almost instantly. Its high sensitivity ensures even small changes in dopamine levels are detected, and it minimises interference from other substances like glucose, making it a reliable tool for healthcare professionals. It operates on a rechargeable battery and can connect to computers or smartphones for data sharing, according to the communication.

Published - September 29, 2024 01:48 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.