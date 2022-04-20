Cusat drops four MTech programmes from admission list

Varsity cites poor enrolment as the reason

Poor enrolment has prompted the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) to drop four MTech programmes from the list of courses available for admission in the new academic year.

The courses are MTech programmes in software system, electronics and communication engineering with specialisation in wireless technology, computer science engineering with specialisation in network computing, and marine engineering. While the first two programmes are offered by the School of Engineering, the MTech course in marine engineering is offered by the Kunjali Marakkar School of Marine Engineering.

The Syndicate has taken into consideration the recommendation of the standing committee on academic matters not to notify the programmes in the academic year 2022-23. Only a few students had joined the courses in the last three years, according to an official communication.

Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan said the general trend of poor enrolment for MTech programmes was reflected in the poor intake for the courses. “We have decided to restructure the courses in consultation with industry representatives. The MTech programmes have to incorporate the rapid advancements in various technology areas,” he added.

The university authorities pointed out that the enrolment for the four MTech courses had gone below 10 for each course in the last three years.

Dr. Madhusoodanan said the collaboration of industry would be sought while offering such programmes in the future. “It will help us draft the syllabus and practical training aspects in tune with the requirements of the industry,” he said.

The boards of studies in various disciplines have representatives of the industry.