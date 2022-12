December 08, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday for cooperation in teaching, research, and human development in the maritime sector. The MoU was signed by A.K. Subhash, general manager of CSL, and Cusat Registrar V. Meera. It was also decided to enhance cooperation in internships, final year projects, and academic consultancy, said a release.