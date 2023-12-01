HamberMenu
Cusat circular asks students to participate in Navakerala Sadas

University authorities say directive based on a common circular sent by govt. to universities ahead of the start of event seeking cooperation

December 01, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A circular issued by the Registrar of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Friday asked the students and staff members of the university to actively participate in the Navakerala Sadas outreach programme of the Left Democratic Front government to be held at Kalamassery on December 8.

The Registrar quoted a directive from the Vice-Chancellor and asked the students and staff members to actively participate in the programmes associated with the event. The students and the staff members have been told to attend the programme scheduled at 2.30 p.m. at the Rest House of the Public Works department in Pathadipalam.

The university authorities pointed out that the directive was issued based on a common circular sent by the government to all State universities ahead of the start of the outreach seeking their cooperation in the programme. “We have only requested the students and the staff members to participate in the programme and have not stated that attendance is mandatory. They will get an opportunity to present their views or suggestions related to the university on the occasion,” they said.

