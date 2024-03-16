Cusat Budget focusses on enhancing academic and research capabilities

March 16, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Budget of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) for the 2024-25 fiscal has earmarked ₹1 crore towards implementing the short-term proposals of the expert committee appointed to recommend restructuring of the academic programmes.

The committee is expected to submit its recommendations soon. The aim is to restructure the existing academic programmes in tune with the government’s policy of transforming the State into a knowledge society. A syndicate meet of the university held here on March 16 approved the Budget presented by K.K. Krishnakumar, convener of the Finance Committee. Vice-Chancellor P. G. Sankaran presided.

The Budget has earmarked ₹9.3 crore to attract talented students to pursue research, besides offering incentives to research scholars and postdoctoral fellows.

Other expenses

The Budget has envisaged ₹1.3 crore for meeting the salary and other running expenses for the newly started courses sanctioned under the project mode and for setting up of advanced lab facilities. An allocation of ₹36 lakh has been made under the faculty and student mobility scheme and travel assistance. This initiative encompasses faculty exchange programmes, allowing educators to share expertise and insights with colleagues at partner institutions, as well as student exchange programmes. The Budget has allocated ₹36 lakh for providing seed money for new research initiatives, especially involving young teachers recruited into the various departments.

An allocation of ₹1.5 crore has been included to procure foreign journals. It has provided an assistance of ₹10 lakh in connection with the diamond jubilee celebrations of the School of Management Studies. The State Budget had allocated ₹1 crore as special assistance in connection with the diamond jubilee year.

The university Budget has allocated ₹10 lakh for the modifications, if any, to be implemented at the open-air auditorium on the main campus in the wake of the stampede that resulted in the death of four persons in November last year. The Department of Higher Education had appointed a committee to study the design aspects following the tragedy. An assistance of ₹2 lakh has been earmarked to meet the expenses of the internal complaints committee.