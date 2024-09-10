Cusat, Apollo Tyres sign MoU for M.Tech programme

The Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Apollo Tyres Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the MTech programme in Polymer Technology to be offered by the varsity to employees of the company.

Prof. Arun A.U., Registrar of the varsity, and S.K.P. Amarnath, group head, Apollo Tyres Ltd., signed the MoU here on Monday. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve inaugurated the programme. Vice-Chancellor Dr. P.G. Sankaran presided.

An official release said the programme had been designed to address the evolving needs of the Indian industry, enhance the teaching-learning process, and offer opportunities to industry professionals to upgrade their knowledge and skills. The programme is specifically tailored for working professionals in the Indian rubber industry. It was introduced following a request from Apollo Tyres Ltd.

The key features of the programme include leveraging online teaching methods and providing flexible learning options. It will be initially offered exclusively to candidates sponsored by the company. It will support a minimum of 10 candidates once in three years.

