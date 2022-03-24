Curtains to come down on IFFK today

Staff Reporter March 24, 2022 20:46 IST

A total of 173 films from countries around the world were screened at the festival

Curtains will come down on the 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala on Friday. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the closing ceremony to be held at the Nishagandhi auditorium from 5.45 p.m. onwards. Over the past one week, a total of 173 films from countries around the world were screened at the festival, which was attended by more than 10,000 delegates. Writer T. Padmanabhan and Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be the chief guests at the function. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian and Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan will distribute the awards. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar, jury chairperson Girish Kasaravalli, Chalachitra Academy chairperson Ranjith, IFFK artistic director Bina Paul, and others will be present. The film that wins the Golden Crow Pheasant Award for the Best Film at the IFFK this year will be screened after the function.



