Curtains go up on a treat for theatre fans

February 09, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

Curtains went up on a fiesta of theatre experience in Thrissur as the 14th edition of the eight-day-long International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFok) began on Friday.

The festival organised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi under the Department of Culture, with the theme ‘Ensemble, Peace and Confidence’, will feature 23 plays, including eight performances by international theatre groups. In all, there will be 47 performances, including repeat shows of select plays. The annual festival is an opportunity for theatre buffs to get a feel of developments in global theatre. The festival will conclude on February 16.

Apatridas from Brazil was the opening play. Matti Katha, a production of Delhi’s Tram Arts Trust was also staged on Friday. Delhi Dastan Live’s Kabira Katha Bazaar Mein, a rock opera, was another attraction on the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Main venues

Along with the Akademi, Ramanilayam Campus, School of Drama campus, Thrissur Corporation Palace Ground, and Town Hall are the venues of the festival.

Celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of playwright Bertolt Brecht, master of the Epic Theatre Movement, plays such as Saudagar, directed by Benci Kaul and Bechara BB, a memoir of Brecht’s life, will be staged at the festival with emphasis on music and visuals.

Other events

Apart from the plays, there will be panel discussions, interactive sessions with national and international artists, musical concerts, and theatre workshops. From February 10 to 16, panel discussions and interactive sessions on various topics will held at Favos (From Ashes to Open Sky) Theatre on Ramanilayam Campus.

A theatre workshop for women on the theme ‘Women and Theatre’ is being organised at KILA from February 10 to 15. Renowned actors Anuradha Kapoor, Sanchita Mukherjee, Neelam Mansingh, M.K. Raina, and Sajitha Mathil are conducting the workshop.

Cultural Minister Saji Cherian inaugurated the festival in the presence of Akademi chairman Mattannur Sankaran Kutty and secretary Karivallur Murali. South Indian actor and social activist Rohini was the chief guest. Festival director B. Ananthakrishnan presented the concept and vision of the festival.

Ticket availability

A fixed percentage of tickets for the entire day’s plays will be available from the ticket counter that opens at 9 a.m. each day. The fare is ₹70 a ticket. A separate system has been prepared for online ticketing-related queries and other services.

Online ticket holders can watch the play by scanning the barcode on the ticket, received by mail at the entrance or by taking a printout of the ticket, the organisers said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.