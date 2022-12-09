Curtains go up for Keralotsavam in district

December 09, 2022 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An archery contest at district Keralotsavam | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Curtains went up for the four-day Keralotsavam which features arts and sports events on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Vincent MLA inaugurated the event with a kick-off at the football tournament. Apart from football, the first day featured basketball, swimming, chess, kabaddi, volleyball and badminton events for men and women.

All events are being held at the Agriculture College ground at Vellayani, Kandala Stadium, Maranalloor, and the Rajiv Gandhi National Swimming Pool, Mudavurpara.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cricket, archery and kalaripayattu competitions will be held on Friday. The arts competitions will be held from Friday to Sunday. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar presided over the inaugural function and flagged off a mass run organised to step up awareness about drug abuse.

The four-day Keralotsavam is being jointly organised by the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat and the Kerala Youth Welfare Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US