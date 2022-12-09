Curtains go up for Keralotsavam in district

December 09, 2022 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Curtains went up for the four-day Keralotsavam which features arts and sports events on Thursday.

M. Vincent MLA inaugurated the event with a kick-off at the football tournament. Apart from football, the first day featured basketball, swimming, chess, kabaddi, volleyball and badminton events for men and women.

All events are being held at the Agriculture College ground at Vellayani, Kandala Stadium, Maranalloor, and the Rajiv Gandhi National Swimming Pool, Mudavurpara.

Cricket, archery and kalaripayattu competitions will be held on Friday. The arts competitions will be held from Friday to Sunday. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar presided over the inaugural function and flagged off a mass run organised to step up awareness about drug abuse.

The four-day Keralotsavam is being jointly organised by the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat and the Kerala Youth Welfare Board.