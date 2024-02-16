ADVERTISEMENT

Curtains down on 14th edition of the ITFoK

February 16, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Thrissur

Samkutty Pattomkary given the Chirayankeezhu Dr. G. Gangadharan Nair Memorial Award for stalwarts in the realm of amateur theatre artistes

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, chairman Mattannur Sankarankutty, Brazilian theatre director Lenerson Polonini, actor Prem Kumar and festival director B. Ananthakrishnan at the valedictory of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The 14th edition of the eight-day International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) 2024, which experienced many refreshing theatre experiments and in-depth discussions concluded here on Friday.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan addressed the valedictory session. Chirayankeezhu Dr. G. Gangadharan Nair Memorial Award, an accolade that recognises stalwarts in the realm of amateur theatre artistes, was presented to theatre director Samkutty Pattomkary, marking a testament to his significant contributions to the theatrical landscape.

As many as 23 plays, including eight international plays, were performed at the festival, conducted with a theme of ensemble, peace, and confidence. The plays were selected from 68 international and 240 Indian plays. Music performances added more colour to the festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Theatre groups from Brazil, Chile, Tunisia, Slovakia, Italy, Finland, Bangladesh, Palestine, and India participated in the festival.

Johny Got his Gun (Finland); How to Make a Revolution (Palestine); Guego Rojo (Chile) and Pappisorai were the plays staged at the ITFoK on Friday.

The play Fuego rojo (Red Fire) is inspired by the book The Memories of Fire by writer and journalist Eduardo Galeano. The drama exposed the differences between people in Latin America. The director of the play Martin Erazo spoke on Latin American caste issues and class divisions.

New experience

The play has a scene where post-mortem rituals turn into a pagan feast. The coffin becomes an entrance hole and the ritual is performed in traditional opera style by projecting sound into the opening. This different method created a new experience for the audience.

An interactive session was held on the topic The Issues of Presence and Absence: Women in Malayalam Theatre. The festival concluded with Sufi Music night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US