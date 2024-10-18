ADVERTISEMENT

Curtain-raiser for global science festival held in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - October 18, 2024 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

IISF 2024 is planned at the IIT-Guwahati from November 30 to December 3

The Hindu Bureau

M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), on Friday highlighted the importance of the upcoming 10th India International Science Festival (IISF-2024) in positioning India as a global science and technology hub.

IISF-2024 is set to be held from November 30 to December 3 at the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati). Dr. Ravichandran was addressing a curtain-raiser for IISF- 2024 organised in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday by the MoES and hosted by the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS). The event kicked off the preparations for the main festival, the NCESS said in a statement.

Events at IISF

Speakers at the curtain-raiser included NCESS director N.V. Chalapathi Rao, C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director of National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), and R. Abga, secretary, Vijnana Bharati (South Zone).

IISF-2024 will feature events such as sci-tech expo, young scientists conclave, and a global manufacturing summit, aligning with India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

