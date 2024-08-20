ADVERTISEMENT

Curtain goes up on two-day literary event on Ahalia campus

Updated - August 20, 2024 08:38 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 08:37 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Writer Subhash Chandran addressing the audience at ‘Alif 2024’ on Ahalia campus in Palakkad on Tuesday.

Curtain rose on a two-day literary forum named ‘Alif 2024’ on the Ahalia campus at Kanjikode near here on Tuesday. Novelist Subhash Chandran inaugurated the forum. Ahalia Group managing trustee Shreya Gopal, Swaralaya secretary T.R. Ajayan, writer K.V. Mohankumar, Matrubhumi unit manager Mohan Das, and head of Ahalia Heritage Village R.V.K. Varma spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is being organised jointly by Ahalia Events, Ahalia Publications, and Swaralaya cultural forum, Palakkad. Celebrities from literature, film, music and other cultural spheres are taking part in the two-day programme.

Writer T.D. Ramakrishnan interacted with the audience with special focus on the creation of a character named Francis Ittikkora. Anu Pappachan spoke on the discriminations women face in the world of cinema.

A dance session on Ahalia followed. Mr. Mohankumar and Mr. Ajayan spoke on the role of research and history in creative writing. Actors Anumol and Aswati Sreekant spoke on the discussions in the writers, cinema and cyber world.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

G.P. Ramachandran, Jeo Baby, and Ashraf Hamza spoke on behind-the-curtain happenings of cinema. Comedian Jayaraj Warrier’s session in the evening was followed by an orchestra by Tarana Music Band.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US