Curtain goes up on two-day literary event on Ahalia campus

Curtain rose on a two-day literary forum named ‘Alif 2024’ on the Ahalia campus at Kanjikode near here on Tuesday. Novelist Subhash Chandran inaugurated the forum. Ahalia Group managing trustee Shreya Gopal, Swaralaya secretary T.R. Ajayan, writer K.V. Mohankumar, Matrubhumi unit manager Mohan Das, and head of Ahalia Heritage Village R.V.K. Varma spoke.

The event is being organised jointly by Ahalia Events, Ahalia Publications, and Swaralaya cultural forum, Palakkad. Celebrities from literature, film, music and other cultural spheres are taking part in the two-day programme.

Writer T.D. Ramakrishnan interacted with the audience with special focus on the creation of a character named Francis Ittikkora. Anu Pappachan spoke on the discriminations women face in the world of cinema.

A dance session on Ahalia followed. Mr. Mohankumar and Mr. Ajayan spoke on the role of research and history in creative writing. Actors Anumol and Aswati Sreekant spoke on the discussions in the writers, cinema and cyber world.

G.P. Ramachandran, Jeo Baby, and Ashraf Hamza spoke on behind-the-curtain happenings of cinema. Comedian Jayaraj Warrier’s session in the evening was followed by an orchestra by Tarana Music Band.